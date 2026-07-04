(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers has played down Aston Villa’s huge £130m valuation as Arsenal continue to make him their top attacking target for the summer window.



The Aston Villa forward has become one of the most wanted players in the Premier League after an outstanding 2025/26 season, and Arsenal’s interest is now one of the biggest stories of the market.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rogers remains Arsenal’s number-one attacking option, despite the Gunners also keeping other names such as Bradley Barcola on their list.

Villa are standing firm. Reports from Arsenal Insider say Villa want around £130m to let Rogers leave, while Arsenal hope to negotiate a more creative package involving add-ons or a different payment structure.

Rogers keeps calm over Aston Villa valuation

Rogers has now responded to the huge figure being placed on his name, and his reaction was refreshingly honest.

“I’m not sure I’m worth all of that!”, said Rogers, as reported by Romano.

“It’s nice to hear that from people but I don’t let outside noise affect me”.

That attitude will only encourage Arsenal. Mikel Arteta wants players with talent, confidence and focus, and Rogers looks like someone who is not getting carried away by the noise around him.

The 23-year-old would give Arsenal something different in attack. He can play from the left, operate centrally, carry the ball through pressure and add physical power in the final third.

Arsenal would have to push hard for Rogers

Rogers is exactly the type of signing Arsenal should be ambitious about.

He is Premier League proven, young, powerful and still has room to improve.

However, £130m is a massive risk. Arsenal cannot allow Villa’s valuation to control the whole summer.

If Andrea Berta and Arteta can find a deal with achievable add-ons, a player-plus-cash structure or spread payments, then it makes sense to push.

Rogers may be Arsenal’s top target, but the Gunners must stay smart. He would be a brilliant signing, yet the deal only works if the price is ambitious rather than reckless.

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