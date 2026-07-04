Sources: Update on two Arsenal midfielder transfer targets and debunking myths

Ayyoub Bouaddi in action for Morocco against Brazil at World Cup 2026 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There have been some stories going around about Arsenal being ready to accept Lille’s terms for Ayyoub Bouaddi, but I thought I should set the record straight as far as what I’m hearing.

Of course I respect what other journalists report and their sources may well prove to be right on this one, but for now I have double and triple checked this with well-connected figures I trust very highly and I don’t have it confirmed that Arsenal are going ahead with a deal for Bouaddi.

There has been contact in the past, yes, and there is a strong appreciation for the player. However, Lille’s desire to keep the Morocco international for one more season does not suit Arsenal, and from what I’m told it’s not accurate that they’ve agreed to any kind of a deal to loan him back there or to sign him in 2027.

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At one point it looked like Andrea Berta would push strongly for Bouaddi, and if the player’s circumstances change then perhaps a deal could be back on this summer, but for now it looks like Arsenal’s recruitment team have moved on to other targets.

Arsenal no longer making Ayyoub Bouaddi a priority

We know, for example, that Arsenal have had more recent contact over both Bruno Guimaraes and Alex Scott. These are not easy deals either, but for now that’s where we are. Arsenal have had a bid rejected by Newcastle for Guimaraes, thought to be in the region of £55m-60m, while they’ve enquired to Bournemouth about Scott and been told that he’s not for sale.

Arsenal want a new midfielder now, so will not wait until 2027 to sign Bouaddi. As things stand, Manchester City have signalled the most willingness to agree to Lille’s request that he spend one more season in Ligue 1. To get the 18-year-old now would cost crazy money, and AFC feel there is better value elsewhere.

I’m tentatively told that Arsenal remain confident they could come in with an offer that satisfies Newcastle’s demands on Guimaraes, but there has been no second bid at the time of writing.

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Scott looks trickier, with Bournemouth adamant they won’t sell and pushing for talks over a new contract, while the 22-year-old also has strong interest from Chelsea.

Arsenal won’t over-spend despite inflated market

Arsenal remain confident in their transfer strategy and won’t over-spend even if prices are looking majorly inflated this summer.

In the end, they were not so obsessed with the idea of signing Jeremy Monga, who is instead set to sign for Manchester City for over £10m.

Arsenal feel this was excessive and will only go ahead with signings that they’re 100% sure represent value for money.

There is no panic despite other clubs spending big and making a fast start to the summer.