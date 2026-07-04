Arsenal cannon flag (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It seems that things are getting tense behind the scenes at Newcastle United with Arsenal transfer target Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international has not asked to leave St James’ Park but it seems he has growing concerns about the project.

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One source says Guimaraes is “not happy” amid the current situation, according to a report from Football Transfers.

This comes amid Arsenal showing an interest in Guimaraes, but with Newcastle currently looking firm in their stance that they don’t want to sell.

The 28-year-old may be hard to hold on to, however, if it really proves accurate that he’s not entirely happy with the situation at Newcastle.

Bruno Guimaraes unhappy with Newcastle transfer decisions

It seems that the source of Guimaraes’ frustration is with Newcastle’s transfer decisions this summer, with the Magpies selling two key stars in the form of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, while Alexander Isak left for Liverpool a year ago.

The sale of Isak hit the club hard, with Eddie Howe unable to get them back in the Champions League, so it’s surely going to be even tougher now that Gordon and Tonali have gone too.

Guimaraes is good enough that he should be playing in the Champions League and competing for major trophies, and it seems increasingly unlikely that he’ll be able to do that at Newcastle.

Arsenal eyeing Bruno Guimaraes and Alex Scott

Arsenal want a midfielder this summer and our understanding as of now is that their two priorities are Guimaraes and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

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Arsenal have Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as their current midfield options, but they could do with more depth next season.

Rice and Zubimendi in particular played so much football in 2025/26 that they looked exhausted by the end, and it’s surely going to be an injury risk for them if it carries on.