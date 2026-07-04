Arsenal ready to step up interest in signing €90m Athletic Club winger Nico Williams

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing an ambitious summer move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as Mikel Arteta looks to add more explosive quality to his attack.



According to Fichajes, the Gunners are ready to trigger Williams’ €90m release clause in an attempt to bring the Spain international to north London.

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The 23-year-old remains under contract with Athletic Club until 2035 after signing a major long-term extension last year, with the Basque club also increasing his release clause.

Arsenal are said to be leading the race, but they are not alone.

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with Williams, who has long been admired by several Premier League clubs because of his pace, flair and ability to change games from the left wing.

Arsenal see Williams as an attacking upgrade

Williams would be a major statement signing for Arsenal.

Arteta already has Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and other attacking options, but the club are still looking for another wide player who can bring direct running and unpredictability.

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That is why Williams makes sense. He is quick, aggressive in one-v-one situations and comfortable playing on the biggest stage for Spain.

Athletic Club confirmed last year that he signed one of the longest contracts in the club’s history, showing how highly they value him.

However, the fee is the big issue. Paying €90m would be a huge commitment, especially when Arsenal are also looking at other attacking targets such as Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola.

Player Club League Apps League Goals League Assists Overall Apps Overall Goals Overall Assists Nico Williams Athletic Club 25 6 3 30 6 4 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 31 6 6 44 7 6 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 30 1 4 53 12 8

Williams’ stats compared to Trossard & Martinelli in 2025/26

Gunners must be brave but not reckless in the market

Williams is exactly the kind of player who could take Arsenal’s attack to another level.

He would give Arteta more speed, more depth and another genuine match-winner in wide areas.

But this is also the kind of deal Arsenal must handle carefully. A release clause means there is no long negotiation with Athletic Club, but the wages, agent fees and player’s willingness to leave Bilbao all matter.

If Williams is fully open to the move, Arsenal should seriously consider paying the clause. But if there is hesitation from the player, the Gunners should avoid forcing the deal.

At €90m, they need total conviction from everyone involved.

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