Exclusive now confirmed: Arsenal's Leandro Trossard close to €20m transfer exit

Leandro Trossard taking a throw-in for Arsenal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is reportedly closing in on a €20m transfer to Besiktas, as our previous exclusive is confirmed.

The Belgium international, currently with his country at the 2026 World Cup, has previously been in advanced talks over joining Besiktas.

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We reported a few weeks ago that Trossard to Besiktas for €20m looked to be advancing, and all the key details of this have now also been confirmed by the Athletic in their report today.

It seems personal terms are still not quite complete, but the clubs have reached an agreement on the fee we initially reported, which is made up of an initial €18m plus a potential €2m in add-ons. We understand these add-ons will be straightforward and very likely to be met.

As the Athletic note, Trossard’s participation at the World Cup could slow down the final details of this deal, but it is expected that the 31-year-old will complete the move once his time at the tournament comes to an end.

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Leandro Trossard leaves Arsenal as a cult hero

Trossard has not at any point really been one of the best players in the world, but he joined for relatively cheap midway through the 2022/23 season and made a tremendous impact.

It’s easy to forget that the Gunners effectively only signed him as a backup after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea (as per ESPN and others), and it’s fair to say he’s ended up being by far the better signing.

Trossard at Arsenal Mudryk at Chelsea Transfer fee £21m £89m Appearances 174 73 Goals 36 10 Cost per goal £583,333 £8.9m

Trossard played his part in Arsenal’s 2025/26 title victory, scoring a crucial late winner away to West Ham towards the end of the season, ensuring three points in one of the north Londoners’ toughest remaining fixtures.

The former Brighton man also scored other important goals last season: the winner away to Fulham, the opening goal in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium, and a superb long-range strike in a 2-2 draw away to Sunderland.