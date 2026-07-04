Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari is becoming one of the more interesting names to watch in the summer transfer window after an impressive breakthrough season on the south coast.



The 22-year-old Sweden international has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham all linked with a possible move.

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Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Brighton have already opened talks over a new long-term contract as they look to secure his future.

Ayari’s current deal runs until 2027, meaning Brighton are entering an important stage.

He made 29 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals and adding three assists, and his growing influence has not gone unnoticed.

Transfermarkt now values him at €35m and lists him with 25 caps and five goals for Sweden.

Chelsea and Liverpool step up interest in Ayari

Ayari’s development fits the familiar Brighton model.

The Seagulls have built a reputation for identifying talented young players, improving them quickly and then facing interest from bigger clubs.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both looking for more youthful energy in midfield, while Tottenham’s rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi could make Ayari an attractive option.

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Newcastle are also monitoring midfield targets after Sandro Tonali’s move to Spurs, with Coming Home Newcastle reporting that Ayari is among the names being considered.

Brighton, however, are not in a weak position. They want to keep Ayari and are trying to reward him with a fresh deal before the market becomes even more aggressive.

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler has described him as a ‘bright player‘.

Brighton must move quickly to resolve his future

Brighton are right to push for a new contract now. Ayari is exactly the type of player whose value can rise quickly, especially if several Premier League clubs become serious.

He is energetic, technically tidy and capable of playing in different midfield roles.

That versatility makes him attractive to top-six clubs, but it also makes him valuable to Brighton’s own project.

The key question is whether Ayari sees his long-term future at the Amex. If Brighton can convince him that he will keep developing with regular football, staying for another season may be best.

But if Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham or Newcastle make a strong offer, this could quickly become one of the summer’s most competitive midfield races.

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