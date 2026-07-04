Chelsea suffer transfer blow as Premier League leader snubs Stamford Bridge move

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Granit Xhaka this summer appear to have taken a major hit after the midfielder reportedly told Sunderland he will not push for a move to Stamford Bridge.



According to TEAMtalk, Xhaka has held positive talks with Sunderland’s hierarchy and is now prepared to stay at the Stadium of Light.

The 33-year-old had been linked with a move to Chelsea, where a reunion with Xabi Alonso was seen as an attractive possibility.

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However, the situation has shifted strongly in Sunderland’s favour.

The Guardian reports that Xhaka has decided to remain with the Black Cats after Chelsea’s £8m offer was rejected.

Sunderland made it clear they had no desire to sell, especially after qualifying for the Europa League and building much of their midfield identity around his experience.

Xhaka decision is a major boot for Sunderland

This is a huge boost for Sunderland. Xhaka only joined the club last summer, but he quickly became one of their most important figures.

His leadership, passing range and ability to control difficult moments made him central to Regis Le Bris’ side.

Chelsea’s interest made sense. Alonso knows Xhaka well from their time together at Bayer Leverkusen, where the Swiss midfielder played a major role in one of the most impressive Bundesliga campaigns in recent memory.

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Chelsea wanted experience and authority in midfield, and Xhaka fitted that profile.

But Sunderland’s stance has been firm from the start. They viewed Chelsea’s offer as far too low and made it clear that losing Xhaka would damage their plans ahead of a demanding season in both the Premier League and Europe.

What next for Xhaka after Chelsea decision?

Xhaka has made a smart decision. A move to Chelsea would have been tempting, but Sunderland can offer him something very valuable at this stage of his career: importance.

At Stamford Bridge, he may have been part of a bigger squad with more competition and less certainty.

At Sunderland, he is a leader, a guaranteed starter and a key figure in a growing project.

For Chelsea, this is a setback, but not a disaster. They will have other midfield options.

For Sunderland, though, keeping Xhaka could be as important as any new signing they make this summer.

Sources: ‘Bright player’ on Chelsea and Liverpool radar despite his club planning contract talks