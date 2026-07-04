Chelsea winger Pedro Neto green lights shock move to Premier League rivals

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Liverpool’s search for a new wide forward has taken another interesting turn, with Chelsea winger Pedro Neto reportedly open to a surprise move to Anfield this summer.



According to claims from a source on X, Neto would be keen on joining Liverpool if the opportunity became realistic.

The Portugal international is not currently the easiest player to sign, but the fact he would reportedly welcome the move gives the Reds something to think about.

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Liverpool are still looking at different attacking options after being linked with several wingers in recent weeks.

Bradley Barcola, Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Said El Mala have all been mentioned, but Neto would be a more Premier League-proven option.

Chelsea signed Neto from Wolves in 2024, with Chelsea’s official website confirming he agreed a seven-year contract. That long deal means the Blues are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

Neto fits the Anfield winger search

From a Liverpool point of view, Neto is an attractive profile.

He is quick, direct, left-footed and capable of playing on either flank. That flexibility matters because Liverpool need more variety in wide areas and cannot rely on one attacking solution.

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Neto also knows the Premier League well from his time at Wolves and Chelsea.

Reuters reported that Chelsea paid around £54m including add-ons to sign him, so any deal with Liverpool would likely require a serious offer.

The difficult part is obvious: Chelsea rarely like selling important players to direct rivals unless the price is right.

Liverpool would need to test whether Neto is genuinely available or simply one name on a wider shortlist.

Liverpool should explore the deal carefully

Neto would be a smart signing for Liverpool if the numbers make sense.

He has pace, creativity and experience, and he could make an immediate impact rather than needing years to develop.

However, Liverpool must be careful not to overpay. Neto’s injury history and Chelsea’s likely asking price make this a deal that needs proper caution.

If Neto is truly open to the move, Liverpool should explore it.

But unless Chelsea show real willingness to negotiate, the Reds may be better keeping him as an exciting option rather than making him their only focus.

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