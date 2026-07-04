Image via Kyodo.

As many as eight Tunisia players are believed to have shown traces of a banned substance at the World Cup during their anti-doping tests. The amount of the substance in the tests is not thought to be sufficient enough to move ahead with a case of doping though.

According to DM (via Cadena SER), eight Tunisia players have shown traces of the substance Clembuterol in their drug tests at the World Cup. Yet the fact that it was traces rather than significant signs of the substance has led the anti-doping officials to believe that it was likely down to cross-contamination in meat that the squad ate at their Mexican training camp rather than deliberate doping.

What is Clembuterol?

The substance found in their tests is on the list of banned substances made by WADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and is thought to have performance-enhancing qualities if taken in sufficient amounts. The drug is often used for medicinal purposes to ease breathing for those who suffer from asthma or respiratory issues, but can increase the cardiovascular capacities of athletes, and allow them greater output in their physical workload.

Tunisia’s disappointing World Cup

Certainly there was little enhanced about Tunisia’s performances at the World Cup, traipsing home home after three straight defeats to Sweden (5-1), Japan (4-0) and the Netherlands (3-1), finishing with a goal difference of -10 and no points to show for their efforts. After their opening defeat, manager Sabri Lamouchi was replaced by Herve Renard, but that had little impact on their subsequent performances.

Only Iraq (no points and a -11 goal difference) performed worse on paper than Tunisia, and it will be back to the drawing board for the Eagles of Carthage, who never looked up to the standard against three admittedly tricky opponents.