"Insane price" - Journalist responds as Man City beat Arsenal to winger signing

Jeremy Monga in action for Leicester City (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Leicester City over the transfer of Jeremy Monga, beating rivals Arsenal to the teenager’s signature.

According to David Ornstein, the deal is set to cost Man City an initial £10m, potentially rising to £12.5m, which has been described as an “insane price” by another journalist.

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See below for Eduardo Hagn’s response to Ornstein’s post on X, with Monga certainly looking pretty pricey for a 16-year-old with barely any experience, and whose playing time has come almost entirely in the Championship…

Time will tell if Monga proves to be a bigger talent than the likes of Arsenal’s Max Dowman or Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha, but he’s already cost a great deal more than those two combined.

Arsenal let Jeremy Monga transfer slip

Arsenal were clearly strongly in the race for Monga this summer, but ultimately it’s not too surprising to see that City were more willing and able to pay the big fee required.

Still, one prominent Gunners source has been critical of the club for how they handled the Monga saga, as it seems the young Englishman was keen to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

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Perhaps in years to come it will seem clear that Arsenal simply should’ve paid up for an exceptional talent, but it’s perhaps also easy to see why they weren’t willing to take that risk now.

Monga may have great potential, but we’ve seen plenty of wonderkids flopping down the years, and perhaps AFC will feel it’s better to focus on spending on players who can come in and make an immediate impact this summer.

City will be delighted, though, to have snapped up one of the most highly-regarded young players in the country for a fee that might end up looking like a bargain, and which for them is not a considerable expense anyway.