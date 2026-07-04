Ederson in action for Atalanta against Roma (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly close to finalising everything for the transfer of Ederson, but he still needs to have the second part of his medical.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who says an agreement has been in place for this deal for about a month, with the documents seemingly all prepared and waiting to be signed off.

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BBC Sport had previously claimed Man Utd agreed a £35m deal with Atalanta for Ederson, and Romano addressed some fan questions about the delay in his latest post on his YouTube channel.

Fabrizio Romano explains Ederson Manchester United transfer delay

“Many questions on why Man United are not making official Ederson yet, because they have a verbal agreement with Atlanta, so the two clubs have an agreement since one month ago, but they are waiting for Ederson to have the second part of his medical with Manchester United in England before approving everything,” Romano said.

“So verbal agreement, club to club documents are prepared, first part of the medical, but waiting on the second part of the medical, the official one with Manchester United. That’s why Ederson is not official yet to Manchester United and we have to wait for these steps.”

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United fans will certainly hope this can still go through and there aren’t any late unexpected hiccups, which is probably unlikely, but which you can never quite rule out.

Manchester United keep shopping for midfielders

Ederson probably won’t be United’s only midfield signing this summer, with transfer rumours continuing to link them with other big names.

MUFC have been linked with two exciting targets in Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott by Sky Sports, so those could be two names to watch to potentially follow Ederson to Old Trafford.

Ederson could work as a replacement for the departing Casemiro, but United would likely also do well to bring in an upgrade on Manuel Ugarte.