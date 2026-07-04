Johan Manzambi in action for Switzerland at the World Cup (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have an interest in Freiburg’s talented young midfielder Johan Manzambi, who’s really caught the eye at this summer’s World Cup.

The 20-year-old looks like an elite prospect, with top clubs sure to be circling for him after these performances on the biggest stage.

The latest from the Daily Mail is that Man United are keen on Manzambi, though Newcastle also have a long-standing interest in the Switzerland international and have been told they’re at the front of the queue for his signature.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

With three goals and two assists at the 2026 World Cup, Manzambi has been one of the tournament’s breakout stars, and the Red Devils would do well to get ahead of their rivals in this transfer battle.

Johan Manzambi transfer could turn into a major saga

We’ve often seen a good World Cup boost a player’s profile, and that seems to be happening with Manzambi, who is surely going to be very hard for Freiburg to hold on to now.

According to the Mail’s report, it seems Newcastle remain hopeful that Manzambi will arrive at St James’ Park, but if he carries on playing like this we will surely only see an increase in links with other big clubs.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Man Utd could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, and looking at a young talent that Newcastle are chasing might not be the worst strategy as their recruitment has been pretty efficient in recent times.

The Magpies have often done well to find players before they’ve really hit their prime, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall, and Tino Livramento all improving and growing in value at the club.

Manzambi could be someone with similar potential if NUFC get a deal done, but United could surely be a more tempting option as they’ll be playing Champions League football next season.