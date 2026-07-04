Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has named Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes as an ideal signing in midfield.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in the middle of the park this summer after the departure of Casemiro at the end of his contract.

Meanwhile, there could even be room for a second midfield signing as Manuel Ugarte has been below-par and is now also out with what looks like a potentially serious injury.

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With a deal already agreed for Ederson, according to BBC Sport, there could be room for someone like Guimaraes to come in as well.

Bruno Guimaraes has been strongly linked with Arsenal but could Man United get involved?

For now, it seems like the most concrete interest in Guimaraes is coming from Arsenal, but nothing has advanced so far, so Man Utd could get involved too.

Another BBC Sport report has claimed that Arsenal have an interest in the Brazil international, and Saha has now spoken to the Metro about why he’d be so keen to see him at Old Trafford.

“That person (who replaces Casemiro) will have to adapt to something we loved last year but is also someone that is going to give a bit more balance and that needs experience,” Saha said.

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“Maybe someone who has already played in the Premier League would have been better. (Elliot) Anderson would have been better. Maybe someone like Guimaraes would be better.

“Players who have this guarantee because next year is going to be tough and we need those midfielders to be right on the spot right away.”

Bruno Guimaraes transfer won’t come cheap

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, while Alexander Isak left in a big-money move to Liverpool last year.

In short, the Magpies are surely now going to do everything they can to hold on to a key player like Guimaraes unless crazy money comes in for him.

It would be a bit of a disaster for the club to lose another important part of their team, so it’s not surprising that Newcastle have so far rejected £55m and could hold out for as much as £100m for the 28-year-old.