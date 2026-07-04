Manager dedicates World Cup Round of 32 victory to Palestine – “My heart and soul are with them”

World Cup 2026
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Egypt manager Hossam Hassan has dedicated his side’s first ever knockout victory at the World Cup to the people of Palestine, after they sealed passage to the Round of 16. Hassan also brought out a Palestinian flag after the game.

Despite Egypt taking a first-half lead, Australia grappled their way back into the game, finding an equaliser. Neither team could create much in the way of opportunities before penalties. The Pharaohs ended up coming out on top 4-2 on penalties. Following the victory, there were emotional scenes for Egypt, and Hassan brought out a Palestine flag during the celebrations.

Hassan dedicates World Cup win to Palestine

Speaking after the game to the press, Hassan explained his decision to do so.

“My heart and soul are with the Palestinian people; I thank them and dedicate this victory to them. We have succeeded in bringing honor to the Arab people, and we are part of them. Praise be to God. Congratulations to Egypt, the Arab world, and Africa,” he told BeIn Sports via Cadena SER.

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Image via Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images

“Congratulations to the Arab and African nations, and to our Palestinian brothers and sister. May God protect them and have mercy on them. This victory is for the Egyptian people. In the end, we were all in tears. It was very difficult, and we wanted to make our people happy.”

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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Australia v Egypt
Image via REUTERS/Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY,.

It is worth mentioning that their group stage win over New Zealand was their first ever in the World Cup, despite their rich history in the African Cup of Nations. As such, it will also be the furthest Egypt have ever gone at the World Cup. Facing them in the Round of 16 will be none other than world champions Argentina and Lionel Messi.

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