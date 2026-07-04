Marcus Rashford sends clear Man United message as Carrick door reopens

(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has made it clear that his Manchester United future will have to wait until after the World Cup, with the forward fully focused on England’s push for glory.



The quotes, provided by Fabrizio Romano, come at an interesting time for United.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Rashford returned to the club after Barcelona decided not to activate the buy option in his loan deal, leaving his long-term future uncertain once again.

Speaking about his situation, Rashford said:

“I was very clear…. I wanted any move done before the World Cup. If it’s not, I wanted it to wait until after. I want to be fully present in the moment”.

He added: “We’re fighting for something special.”

That message matters for Manchester United. According to TEAMtalk, United have held direct contact with Rashford’s camp and are open to reintegrating him into Michael Carrick’s squad for pre-season.

Marcus Rashford situation takes fresh twist

This is a big shift from where things stood under Ruben Amorim, when Rashford seemed far away from the first-team picture.

Now, with Carrick in charge, United appear willing to give the 28-year-old a route back.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Manchester Evening News reports that Rashford wanted any move sorted before the World Cup, but once that did not happen, he chose to focus completely on England.

That is probably the right call. England are preparing for a huge knockout clash with Mexico, and Rashford knows strong World Cup performances could also strengthen his position, whether he stays at Old Trafford or attracts fresh offers.

Why Man United should not rush this decision

Man United should keep the door open for Rashford. If Carrick believes he can get him motivated and confident again, there is still a very useful player there.

United need wide options, pace and goals. Rashford can provide all three when he is sharp. But the club also need clarity.

They cannot afford another season where his future becomes a distraction.

The smartest approach is simple: let Rashford finish the World Cup, bring him back for talks, then make a calm decision.

A sale may still happen, but a proper United comeback no longer feels impossible.

Sky Sports issues game-changing update on Man United midfield targets