Mason Greenwood of Marseille (Getty Images)

Fenerbahce are reportedly working to finalise a transfer deal for Marseille forward and former Manchester United player Mason Greenwood.

The 24-year-old was notably arrested during his time at Man Utd, which led to him being suspended and never playing for the club again.

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Charges against Greenwood have since been dropped, but it seems English clubs have still been unwilling to risk the backlash and controversy that would come with signing the former England international.

See below as it now looks like Greenwood could be close to moving from Marseille to Fenerbahce, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu…

ÖZEL | Fenerbahçe Futbol Komitesi'nden iki isim Mason Greenwood transferi bitirmek için Fransa'ya gitti! — Ya??z Sabuncuo?lu (@yagosabuncuoglu) July 4, 2026

“EXCLUSIVE | Two names from Fenerbahçe Football Committee have gone to France to finalize the Mason Greenwood transfer!” the journalist posted on his official X account.

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Will we ever see Mason Greenwood back in the Premier League?

There has occasionally been speculation about Premier League clubs looking to bring Greenwood back, but it perhaps seems unlikely.

There was surprise talk of Arsenal being interested in Greenwood recently, but we looked into it and found nothing, with our sources mentioning Roma as another potential suitor for him.

Still, it now seems Greenwood is heading to Turkey and it will be interesting to see how his career progresses from there.

Although clearly a very talented footballer, it perhaps makes sense that English clubs don’t want to be associated with him any longer after the very serious nature of the allegations made against him during his time at Man Utd.