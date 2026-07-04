Johan Manzambi in action for Freiburg (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to make their first official bid for Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist explained that the Magpies are keen on Manzambi and could try accelerating things soon.

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See below for details as Romano says he expects Newcastle to make their first official bid and to try to get everything done within a 24-hour window as they’ve previously shown they like to do with major signings from the Bundesliga…

Fabrizio Romano says Newcastle are preparing Manzambi bid

“Talking about players who are at the World Cup, we also have to mention Manzambi. This very talented player from Switzerland,” Romano said.

“Five goal contributions, scoring, providing assists, one of the most interesting talents appearing on scene from the 2026 World Cup.

“What I can tell you is that Newcastle are preparing their first official bid. They already had some contacts on player side over the recent weeks. Newcastle were already scouting the player.

“Freiburg are going to ask for important money, so it’s not going to be a cheap deal, but Newcastle love to get players from Germany, and in a surprising way – they did that with (Nick) Woltemade closed in 24 hours they did that with Bazoumana Toure closed in 24 hours, and now they are trying the same also with Manzambi from Freiburg.”

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Manchester United have also been linked with Manzambi

Still, Manchester United have also been linked as suitors for Manzambi in a report from the Daily Mail, even if that report also stated that Newcastle had been informed they were at the front of the queue.

The Red Devils could also do with strengthening their midfield this summer, so it will be interesting to see if they can get in ahead of NUFC.

For now, though, Romano’s update sounds encouraging for Newcastle as they look to bounce back after the early disappointment of losing two key players in Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali at the start of this transfer window.