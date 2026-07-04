Premier League rivals pose major threat to Man United in Summerville chase

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for a new left-sided attacker has become more competitive, with Fulham now joining the race for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville.



According to The Guardian, Fulham are interested in signing the 24-year-old Netherlands international, with Chelsea and Manchester United also monitoring the situation.

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West Ham’s relegation has made Summerville’s future uncertain, and the winger is expected to attract serious Premier League interest this summer.

United remain firmly in the conversation. Sky Sports reports that Summerville is one of Man United’s favoured options for the left-wing role, although midfield is still their main focus in the transfer market.

Summerville fits Carrick’s plan at Man United

For Man United, Summerville is an interesting option because he offers something their attack has lacked too often: direct running, pace and confidence in one-v-one situations.

The former Leeds United winger impressed at West Ham and also boosted his profile with the Netherlands during the 2026 World Cup.

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The Sun has reported that United have held talks with West Ham, but a potential move could depend on Marcus Rashford’s situation.

That makes sense. If Rashford stays and fully returns to Michael Carrick’s plans, United may not need to spend heavily on another left-sided forward. But if he leaves, Summerville could quickly become a more serious priority.

Fulham’s interest changes the picture. They may not have United’s global pull, but they can offer regular minutes and a clear role, which could appeal to the player.

United need to make a decision soon on Summerville

Summerville would be a sensible signing for Manchester United if the fee is reasonable. He is Premier League proven, still young enough to improve and has the direct style United fans usually enjoy.

However, United should not overpay. Their biggest need remains midfield, and they cannot allow a winger chase to distract from fixing the centre of the pitch.

Still, if West Ham are open to selling and Rashford’s future remains unclear, United should stay active.

Fulham and Chelsea being in the race means this deal could move quickly.

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