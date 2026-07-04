Reece James injury update ahead of England's crucial World Cup clash vs Mexico

Reece James watches on from the England bench (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chelsea right-back Reece James reportedly continues to be an injury concern for England as he won’t make the team’s final training session ahead of the World Cup last 16 clash with Mexico.

The Three Lions are preparing to take on the in-form co-hosts in difficult conditions on Monday, with the game being played at a high altitude, while the kick-off time was also almost moved due to concerns about storms.

Another major worry for England is that it looks like manager Thomas Tuchel will once again have to find another solution at right-back.

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According to the Times, the signs are still not encouraging for James, who has not been deemed fit enough to join his England teammates for training ahead of the Mexico game.

This will likely mean Djed Spence starting there again, though Ezri Konsa could also be an option for England.

England take on Mexico in late-night clash

The timing of this game isn’t ideal for England fans following from home, as it kicks off at 1am BST.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced that pubs will be allowed to stay open late for this special occasion, but it remains to be seen what kind of impact this has.

It will likely require extra policing throughout the night, while there could also be concerns about kids staying up late to watch the game and missing school.

Still, a World Cup comes only once every four years, and this is a big game for England as they chase a place in the quarter-finals against a really tough opponent.

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Mexico have won all four of their games in the tournament so far without conceding a single goal, so they’re not someone England can take lightly.