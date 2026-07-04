Report: Arsenal enter North London battle for 'generational' attacking talent

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are ready to challenge Tottenham for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, setting up a fascinating north London transfer battle for one of the Premier League’s most exciting young attackers.



According to Football London, Spurs have made Kroupi one of their priority attacking targets this summer, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side continuing an aggressive rebuild after a disappointing domestic campaign.

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Tottenham have already been extremely active in the transfer market, but Arsenal are now prepared to enter the race and test Bournemouth’s position.

Kroupi is valued at more than £80m after scoring 13 Premier League goals last season.

The Independent reports that he heads Tottenham’s shortlist for the left-forward role, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation closely.

Arsenal interest adds twist to the transfer saga

Tottenham’s interest is ambitious, especially considering the difference between their season and Arsenal’s.

The Gunners won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, while Spurs finished 17th, yet De Zerbi’s side are spending heavily to close the gap quickly.

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Kroupi fits what both clubs need. He is quick, versatile, confident in front of goal and capable of playing either as a striker or from the left.

That flexibility makes him valuable for Arsenal, especially with Mikel Arteta looking for more depth and unpredictability in attack.

However, Bournemouth are not desperate sellers. TEAMtalk reports that the Cherries have no intention of losing him unless a huge offer arrives.

Gunners should be careful with overspending

Arsenal are right to look at Kroupi, but they should not be dragged into an emotional bidding war with Tottenham.

He is clearly a brilliant young player, and 13 Premier League goals at his age is impressive.

But £80m-plus is a massive fee, especially when Arsenal are also looking at other attacking targets.

The PSG interest also makes this more complicated. If three major clubs push at once, Bournemouth’s asking price could rise even further.

Arsenal should stay in the race, but only if the deal makes financial sense.

Kroupi could become a star, but at this price, the Gunners need to be completely sure he is ready to make an immediate impact.

Kroupi has been hailed as a “generational” talent.

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