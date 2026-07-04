Liverpool open door to shock exit for player once considered untouchable

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be heading towards one of the biggest defensive decisions of their summer, with Virgil van Dijk reportedly no longer completely untouchable at Anfield.



According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for the Dutch centre-back and club captain during the current transfer window.

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The report claims some figures inside Anfield now view last year’s decision to hand Van Dijk a new contract with regret, especially after a difficult campaign in which Liverpool failed to build on their Premier League title success.

Van Dijk is still under contract until 2027 and remains one of Liverpool’s most influential players.

However, with the defender now 34 and on huge wages, the club may be tempted to consider a major offer if one arrives.

Interest from AC Milan add pressure on Liverpool

AC Milan have been linked with an ambitious move for Van Dijk, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the Serie A club are assessing whether a deal is financially possible.

Milan admire his leadership and defensive presence, but his salary remains a serious obstacle.

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Liverpool’s situation is delicate. They have already lost Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid and recently signed Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in a £60m deal, as reported by The Guardian.

That suggests Andoni Iraola’s defensive rebuild is already underway.

Still, selling Van Dijk would be a massive call. He is not just another centre-back. He is the captain, the organiser and the player who sets the tone for the back line.

Reds must think carefully before making a decision

Liverpool should only sell Van Dijk if the player wants to leave or if the offer is too good to ignore.

His age and wages are fair concerns, but leadership like his is not easy to replace.

Jacquet may be a signing for the future, and Giovanni Leoni is another young option, but Liverpool still need experience while the new defensive structure settles.

Removing Van Dijk too quickly could leave Iraola with a talented but unbalanced back line.

That said, Liverpool cannot ignore squad planning forever. If Milan or another club makes a serious proposal, the club must weigh emotion against strategy.

Keeping Van Dijk for one more season may still be the safest move, but this is now a situation worth watching closely.

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