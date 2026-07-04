Romano confirms Chelsea starter is waiting or 'club to club talks' to seal high-profile move

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Inter Milan are now emerging as a serious destination for Trevoh Chalobah, with the Chelsea defender reportedly open to making the move to Serie A this summer.



According to Fabrizio Romano, Chalobah is willing to join Inter and is now waiting for club-to-club talks to take place.

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No agreement has been reached between Chelsea and Inter, but the player’s openness to the move could become an important factor if negotiations accelerate in the coming days.

Como have already made an attempt to sign Chalobah, but Chelsea rejected their bid.

The Italian club remain interested, although they are now exploring other defensive options in case Chalobah ends up moving to Inter instead.

For Chelsea, this is another key squad decision in a busy summer. The 26-year-old has been useful because of his versatility, Premier League experience and ability to play in different defensive roles.

However, with Chelsea continuing to reshape their squad, a sale could become possible if the right offer arrives.

Inter interest changes Chalobah situation

Inter’s interest is easy to understand. They need defensive depth, and Chalobah looks like a good fit for Serie A.

He is quick, strong in duels and comfortable stepping out with the ball, which would suit a team that often demands composure from its centre-backs.

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Chelsea are not expected to let him leave cheaply. Reports have suggested they value Chalobah closer to the £30m-£35m range, which explains why Como’s previous approach was rejected.

Inter may have more pulling power, but they will still need to make a serious offer.

Como’s interest should not be ignored either. They have been ambitious in the market, but if Inter move strongly, it will be difficult for them to compete.

Chelsea exit is the right move for Chalobah

Inter would be a very sensible next step for Chalobah. He has spent years fighting for regular status at Chelsea, and a move to Italy could give him a fresh platform at a major club.

For Chelsea, selling him would only make sense if the fee is strong.

Chalobah is homegrown, experienced and still at a good age, so accepting a low offer would be poor business.

Inter should now test Chelsea’s resolve quickly. If Chalobah is genuinely open to the move, this feels like a deal that could gather pace fast.

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