Sky Sports issues game-changing update on Man United midfield targets

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild is starting to take shape, with Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott both high on the club’s summer shortlist.



According to Sky Sports, United are looking closely at both players as they try to strengthen one of the weakest areas of Michael Carrick’s squad.

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Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi is also being monitored, while West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville remains a leading option for the left-wing role.

United’s midfield search has become even more important after they missed out on Mateus Fernandes, who has joined Tottenham.

The Times reports that United were beaten to the West Ham midfielder, forcing them to look again at alternative targets.

Tchouameni and Scott offer different solutions

Tchouameni would be the statement signing.

The 26-year-old brings Champions League experience, physical presence and elite defensive awareness from his time at Real Madrid.

If United want a midfielder who can immediately raise the level and add authority, he is the obvious high-end option.

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Scott, meanwhile, represents a younger and more Premier League-focused route.

The Bournemouth midfielder is technically sharp, mobile and comfortable carrying the ball through pressure. United have tracked him for some time, and his age makes him attractive as part of a longer-term rebuild.

The problem is that both deals would be difficult. Real Madrid would not let Tchouameni leave cheaply, while Bournemouth have already shown they are determined to keep Scott and are keen to extend his contract.

Man United facing big decision on midfield signing

Man United need to be careful but decisive. Missing out on Fernandes was frustrating, but it should not push them into panic spending.

Tchouameni would give United instant power and experience, while Scott would offer development, energy and long-term upside.

Ideally, United would sign one senior midfielder and one younger option, because the squad needs both control and depth.

The key now is clarity. United have chased too many midfielders in recent years without a clear plan. If Carrick wants balance, Tchouameni looks like the stronger immediate fit.

If the club want value and future growth, Scott may be the smarter investment.

Premier League rivals pose major threat to Man United in Summerville chase