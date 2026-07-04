Cody Gakpo and his Liverpool teammates look on (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham reportedly have an interest in Cody Gakpo, but Liverpool aren’t keen to sell and could look for as much as £70m to let him go.

We’ve previously reported on Spurs being prepared to move for Gakpo, and while this hasn’t materialised yet, it does seem like this story is getting more and more concrete.

The Netherlands international has had a mixed spell at Liverpool, having started well before fading a little bit, and it might not be the worst time to try cashing in on him.

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According to Ben Jacobs, speaking to talkSPORT, Tottenham have an interest in Gakpo and it could be one to watch this summer, even if it’s not straightforward.

Cody Gakpo transfer situation explained

“There’s been links in the last few days with Cody Gakpo. He is a name on Tottenham’s list,” Jacobs said.

“Let’s see how that develops. Liverpool don’t really have a desire to sell, and if anyone wants to do business with Liverpool they’re going to be pointing for example to Anthony Gordon’s £70m move from Newcastle United to Barcelona.

“The market is inflated and Liverpool have a very high asking price for Cody Gakpo. The player also, despite reports in the Netherlands, hasn’t at the time of recording told Liverpool that he wants to leave, but Spurs might be one to watch.”

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Should Cody Gakpo leave Liverpool for Tottenham?

This is not an easy decision for Gakpo, but he could do well to consider his LFC future if he wants to play more.

The 27-year-old is a fine player on his day, but he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Anfield, and it could be that he’d revive his career with Tottenham.

Of course, he’d be giving up on playing in the Champions League with Liverpool, but Spurs remain an ambitious club with a lot of potential.

Roberto De Zerbi is an exciting manager and it could be a smart move by Gakpo to work under him and see if he can take his game to a new level in a different environment.