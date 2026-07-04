Tottenham make Palhinha decision as Roberto De Zerbi stance becomes clear

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

João Palhinha’s future is back up in the air, with the Portuguese midfielder now set to return to Bayern Munich after Tottenham decided not to move forward with a permanent deal.



According to Florian Plettenberg, Palhinha’s proposed move to Spurs is now “100% off” following Tottenham’s major midfield business.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have already moved strongly in the market, signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham and pushing through a huge deal for Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

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That leaves Palhinha in a difficult position. Bayern are expected to welcome him back for now, but his long-term place in Munich still looks uncertain.

A possible return to Sporting CP has also been mentioned, although that route is complicated because of Bayern’s asking price.

Tottenham move on after midfield rebuild

Tottenham’s decision makes sense when looking at their summer strategy.

De Zerbi has clearly wanted to rebuild the centre of the pitch with younger, more dynamic options, and the arrivals of Fernandes and Tonali have changed the picture completely.

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Palhinha would have brought experience, ball-winning ability and defensive security, but Spurs no longer appear to have room or budget for him.

TEAMtalk also reports that the Tottenham deal is now dead, with the club choosing to move in a different direction.

For Palhinha, this is frustrating. He looked like a strong fit for English football, but football moves quickly, and Tottenham’s priorities have shifted.

Palhinha needs a fresh start

Palhinha should push for clarity quickly. Returning to Bayern is fine in the short term, but if he is not central to their plans, he needs a move where he can play regularly.

Sporting would be an emotional and logical option, but only if the numbers work.

Bayern cannot expect every interested club to match Premier League-level fees, especially for a player who may not be part of their long-term project.

There are still other clubs interested, and talks are ongoing, so this saga is not finished. But Tottenham walking away is a major blow.

Palhinha now needs the right club, not just the biggest name, because at this stage of his career, regular football matters more than waiting around.

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