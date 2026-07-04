(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Antonio Nusa has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

Multiple clubs are interested in signing the Norwegian international, and Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring his development. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for Nusa in the coming weeks.

Nusa has also been linked with Liverpool.

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Antonio Nusa asking price revealed

An offer of around €50 million would be sufficient to secure the deal, according to FussballDaten. He has done quite well for the German club since joining them, and he has been exceptional in the ongoing World Cup with Norway. Nusa has 14 goal contributions in 56 Bundesliga matches.

The player recently scored an exceptional long-range goal against Ivory Coast, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Along with Tottenham, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are monitoring his situation. It remains to be seen if any of those clubs come forward with an acceptable offer for the player.

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Spurs could use Nusa

Nusa is a young player with great potential, and he could develop into a star with the right guidance. Tottenham need more unpredictability in the final third, and the 21-year-old could be an exceptional addition. He has the technical attributes for English football and could add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack.

Tottenham have done well to improve the team so far, and they need to add more cutting-edge in the final third before the window closes. Adding someone like Nusa would be a wise decision. They also need to invest in a reliable finisher.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the attacker, and he will certainly hope to sort out his future quickly. For now, he will be focused on his country’s round-of-16 clash against Brazil.