Tyrique George (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Everton and Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement on a £25m transfer for Tyrique George.

The highly-rated 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton from Chelsea, and it seems the two clubs have now negotiated a permanent deal.

That’s according to BBC Sport, who claim that the deal is worth a £17m payment up front, with £8m in potential add-ons included in the package.

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George has long looked like a fine prospect for the future, but it’s always tricky at a club like Chelsea with so much top-quality competition for places in the first-team.

It looks like a good move for George to try a new challenge, with Everton looking like they could be a good club for his development.

David Moyes is an experienced manager who has often got the best out of top young players, so he could be a good mentor for George at this stage of his career.

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Who else could leave Chelsea this summer?

One imagines George’s sale will not be the last we see at Chelsea, with Marc Cucurella also recently leaving Stamford Bridge for a move to Real Madrid.

There’s also been talk of Malo Gusto possibly leaving Chelsea for a move to Manchester City, as per Foot Mercato and others, while it’s perhaps hard to see flops like Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap sticking around.

It’s useful for Chelsea to potentially be able to sell players like this for a decent profit, while banking as much as £25m for George is also superb business as he came up through their academy.

That and other similar sales could help CFC in the transfer market as they’ve already spent a lot in recent summers and may have to do so again if they want to bounce back from a disappointing 2025/26 campaign in which they failed to win a trophy and finished 10th in the Premier League.