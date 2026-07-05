(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have stepped up their search for another midfielder by exploring a move for Chelsea star Andrey Santos ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Red Devils are keen to continue rebuilding their midfield under Michael Carrick, with the highly-rated Brazilian emerging as one of the club’s leading transfer targets.

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Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United make enquiry for Chelsea’s Andrey Santos

According to prominent football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have made an initial enquiry to understand Andrey Santos’ situation.

United have already held preliminary discussions with the player’s representatives to gauge his interest in a potential switch to Old Trafford.

However, Romano clarified that Manchester United have not yet made an official approach or launched a formal bid to Chelsea.

Crucially, it is understood that Chelsea do not consider Santos to be completely “untouchable” this summer.

As per Romano, the Blues are reportedly open to sanctioning a sale for the highly-rated midfielder if a substantial and convincing proposal arrives at the negotiating table.

?? Manchester United made enquiry to be informed on Andrey Santos situation for midfield, as The Guardian reported. Initial talks on player side but no approach or bid to Chelsea yet. Understand #CFC consider Andrey NOT untouchable if a good proposal arrives. pic.twitter.com/crQGMPXO2v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026

Why Manchester United want Andrey Santos

United’s interest in Santos reflects the club’s long-term plan to add younger, more athletic midfielders capable of thriving in Michael Carrick’s system.

The Brazilian is regarded as one of the most promising midfield talents in Europe thanks to his ability to recover possession, progress the ball through midfield and contribute in both penalty areas.

His profile makes him an ideal partner for new signing Ederson, who recently arrived from Atalanta in a deal worth around £35 million.

Together, the pair would provide Manchester United with a more energetic and balanced midfield as the club looks to challenge on multiple fronts next season.

Manchester United have already failed in signing Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United continue to assess several midfield targets after losing the race for Mateus Fernandes, who completed a big money move to Tottenham.

They were linked with Sandro Tonali as well along with Man City and Arsenal, however, Tottenham beat them to the record signing of the Italian as well.

Man United still have other targets shortlisted, including Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as well as Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with a move away as well.

With Ederson already through the door, Manchester United are expected to continue exploring the market for a second midfield signing before the transfer window closes.