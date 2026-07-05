Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane, according to BILD.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to the London club in recent months. His representatives have previously indicated that Arsenal are seriously interested in the player, and he could cost around €100 million.

His agent Eric Depolo claimed (h/t SportWitness): “Arsenal’s interest is serious. With Kofane, Arsenal would have a top striker for the next 10 years. He’s a €100m player.”

The Gunners continue to maintain contact with his agents, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay a premium for him. Even though the 19-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, €100 million is a lot of money, and Arsenal are unlikely to spend that on a young player who is still largely unproven.

Kofane has seven goals and nine assists for the German club in all competitions this past season.

There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into a very useful option for Arsenal in the attack. They need more depth in the final third, and the 19-year-old could compete with Viktor Gyokeres for the starting spot.

Even though the Swedish international scored 21 goals last season, his overall footballing ability leaves a lot to be desired. Arsenal need a complete forward, and it could be ideal for them.

Clubs like Newcastle United are keeping tabs on his situation as well. The young attacker could be a long-term asset for most teams, but Leverkusen will have to be more reasonable in their demands for the move to go through. It is highly unlikely anyone will spend €100 million on the player.