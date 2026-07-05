Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at a pre-Champions League final press conference (Photo by Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Boca Juniors midfielder Tomas Aranda.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in South America, and Arsenal have been scouting extensively. They are keeping tabs on his development, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make an approach for him.

According to a report from El Transigiente, Arsenal have been assessing his development and have yet to decide whether to make an official approach to sign him. The 20-year-old midfielder has the potential to develop into a quality player with the right guidance, and he could be a solid long-term investment for Arsenal.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for the 20-year-old midfielder as well. It would be a step up in his career. However, he needs regular opportunities to develop further. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal will not benefit him. If he joins the English club, he must seek assurance regarding his development and gametime.

Arsenal are looking to build a team capable of dominating English football. They need to build for the future, and investing in talented Young players would be ideal.

Meanwhile, the player has a £15 million release clause in his contract. Arsenal will certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer. Multiple other clubs from Europe are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, and Arsenal should look to move quickly if they want to win the race for his signature.

The asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential. Aranda could justify the investment if he manages to adapt to English football in future.