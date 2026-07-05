Mikel Arteta applauding Arsenal's fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Morten Hjulmand has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. Arsenal have been mentioned as a potential destination.

Atletico Madrid were hoping to sign the 26-year-old Denmark international midfielder as well, but they have had an offer turned down for the player. According to a report from Sport Witness, the development will give Arsenal fresh hope of signing the player.

They need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the Denmark International could be an upgrade on Christian Norgaard. The former Brentford player has not had too many opportunities at Arsenal, and he is not a key part of the plans. It would make sense for Arsenal to bring in an upgrade.

The Sporting CP captain would be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality in Portugal and in the UEFA Champions League. He has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP last summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign their captain this time around.

Hjulmand is a boyhood Arsenal fan, and the opportunity to play for them will be exciting for the player. It would be a huge step up in his career.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese club has already set its valuation, and they will not let the player leave cheaply. He has an €80 million release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can sign him for a reasonable fee.

They need to keep improving the team to match up against elite clubs, and the Denmark International could be a handy option with his ability to protect the back four and control the tempo of the game.