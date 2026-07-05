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Manchester United are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos during the summer transfer window.

However, Chelsea value the player at £50 million, which could complicate any potential move. Manchester United will not want to overpay for the player.

They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old could be an excellent long-term investment.

Santos has struggled for regular opportunities at Chelsea, and leaving the club would be ideal for his development as well. In addition, a report from The Guardian claims that Newcastle United are also interested in signing the South American midfielder.

The 22-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player with regular opportunities. Joining Manchester United or Newcastle could bring out the best in the player.

He will add physicality, drive and technical ability in the middle of the park for Manchester United. He is well-settled in English football, and he could make an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, he’s not the only central midfielder Manchester United are looking at. They are keeping tabs on Alex Scott from Bournemouth as well. He is likely to cost a premium as well. It remains to be seen what the Red Devils decide.

They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to keep improving the team in order to compete with elite clubs next season.

Santos will be looking to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football as well. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can organise a deal that benefits them both.

Newcastle could lose Bruno Guimaraes this summer, and his compatriot could be the ideal alternative. Sandro Tonali is already closing in on a move to Tottenham.