(Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP via Getty Images)

Norway are on verge of making history thanks to Erling Haaland’s brilliant brace.

The Manchester City man had a quiet night for 80 minutes but he only needed two chances and he took them both in style.

The match was goalless for 79 minutes, until Schjelderup came off the bench and sparked a new life on the left wing.

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Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Magalhães to score opener

The Benfica man showed excellent dribbling skills beating a couple of Brazilian players before putting in a peach of a cross, where Haaland rose the highest, beating Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães in the air to score a brilliant header past Alisson Becker.

The pair have had their fair share of battle over the course of last couple of seasons, with Haaland often ending up scoring past Arsenal and he beat him again, this time for his country.

Watch the goal below:

WHO ELSE? "Unstoppable" Haaland scores in his 14th straight international game to give Norway the lead over the Brazil after a goalless 80 minutes ?? pic.twitter.com/q45aUn3hPs — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2026

And the Manchester City man was at it again 11 minutes later. Receiving a pass from Schjelderup just outside the box, Haaland struck a low driven rocket from the edge past the Liverpool goalkeeper, shocking Brazil with a 2-0 goal lead.

STOP IT. JUST STOP IT ? Erling Haaland drills home a second from outside the box to send Brazil packing ? pic.twitter.com/EU1jVUxaAO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2026

Brazil got a penaly deep in stoppage time, with Neymar stepping up this to score past Nyland but it only proved to be a consolation goal as there wasn’t enough time for a potential second.

Erling Haaland makes history for Norway

Haaland has single-handedly fired his country into the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

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The lethal striker continues to be the undisputed star man for Norway, extending his spectacular international record to 14 consecutive competitive international games with a goal.

Erling Haaland has now scored in 14 consecutive international games ?? Unstoppable ? pic.twitter.com/mQ2pZ89VEc — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2026

With his decisive double against Brazil, Haaland has reached an incredible milestone of 62 goals in just 54 caps for his country, solidifying his status as the premier finisher in world football.