(Photo by Jia Haocheng - Pool/Getty Images)

In another stunning and highly controversial decision under President Gianni Infantino, FIFA has suspended USMNT forward Folarin Balogun’s one-game red card ban, clearing him to feature in the high-stakes clash against Belgium.

While the red card itself technically stands, the disciplinary panel opted to issue a suspended sentence under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The sudden reversal caught the footballing world off guard, particularly after Balogun himself spoke to reporters on Monday in Seattle, somberly noting, “I have to accept it…”

FIFA sources had previously insisted US Soccer had no grounds for appeal, and as a result, no formal appeal was ever launched.

? FIFA confirm Folarin Balogun’s suspension is suspended for one year and he is eligible to play under Article 27. ?? “In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. “If… https://t.co/yLYx2H6nHV — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 5, 2026

Decision made after direct call from White House

According to football journalist Ben Jacobs, the dramatic turnaround followed an extraordinary, direct intervention from Washington.

The White House reportedly made a call straight to Infantino to ask for a formal review of the booking. FIFA has publicly deflected, referring all comments to the findings of its independent disciplinary committee.

Furthermore, governing body sources vehemently deny that political pressure dictated the outcome, maintaining that the independent panel operated strictly within the boundaries of Article 27.

However, the optics of a political superpower successfully lobbying the head of FIFA have already ignited fierce global debate over institutional neutrality.

? Exclusive: The White House made a direct call to FIFA to ask Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun’s red card. FIFA approached for comment and referred to the findings of its independent committee. FIFA sources insist White House influence could not affect the decision… pic.twitter.com/Rl97b1wm4X — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 5, 2026

Previously Ronaldo’s three game ban was also suspended by FIFA

This is not the first time FIFA has deployed Article 27 to shield global icons from crucial tournament absences.

The decision draws immediate parallels where Cristiano Ronaldo’s three-game suspension was similarly suspended by FIFA officials.

That intervention sparked widespread allegations of favoritism, establishing a dangerous precedent that many fear prioritizes star power and broadcast ratings over sporting integrity and standard disciplinary procedure.

Most controversial World Cup so far

The Balogun ruling adds to a growing list of controversial decisions that have defined this tournament:

Ronaldo’s ban suspension: The initial decision to freeze a superstar’s three-match ban for a major infraction.

Poor officiating: Discrepancies in penalty calls and offside checks that have heavily favored top-tier nations.

Awful treatment of the Iranian team: The tournament has been marred by hostile geopolitical tension, including the treatment, intense airport interrogations, and harassment of Iranian players by US security and border police upon arrival.

The refusal to allow the Iranian team to stay in USA, which forced them to camp in Mexico and only travel to USA on matchday and leave immediately after.

Iran’s eventual elimination also proved controversial after Austria and Algeria drew 3-3 in a result that sent both nations through to the knockout stage at Iran’s expense. The closing stages of that match sparked accusations of the game being fixed from some supporters on social media

And Riyad Mahrez’s admission after the game added massive fuel to the online speculation, particularly among furious Iranian supporters who have flooded social media to demand an official FIFA investigation.