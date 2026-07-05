Matheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged by Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Tuttosport, the player could cost around €50 million, and Liverpool will face competition from Manchester United. Juventus are already looking at Franck Kessie as his replacement.

The 25-year-old midfielder has done quite well in Italy, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Liverpool. They need more control, composure and defensive steel in the middle of the park. Thuram has been hailed as “extraordinary” in the past.

The 25-year-old is a hard-working player who will add creativity, drive and physicality in the middle of the park. The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they can offer him Champions League football as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation. They need more quality in the central midfield, and the French international has the quality to help them improve. He could be an interesting acquisition for both teams. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay €50 million (£43m) for the French international. He is still only 25, and he could justify the investment in the near future.

The Juventus midfielder contributed towards nine goals in all competitions last season, and he has the attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder with the right guidance. Regular football in England could help him improve further. Liverpool and Manchester United have done well to nurture players over the years, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

The two clubs certainly have the financial resources to pay €50 million for the player, and it remains to be seen what they decide.