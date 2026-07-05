Andoni Iraola, Manager of Bournemouth (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the UD Almeria attacker Sergio Arribas during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been exceptional for the Spanish club, scoring 26 goals in all competitions. He picked up seven assists in the second division of Spanish football last season.

He can operate on either flank as well as centrally. His outstanding finishing in the box and his technical ability to create opportunities for his teammates make him an attractive proposition to multiple clubs.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. As per Ideal, they have joined the race to secure his signature, and the former Real Madrid player is expected to be on the move this summer.

It is no secret that Liverpool need more quality in the attacking unit. Hugo Ekitike has been sidelined for the majority of the upcoming campaign, and they will need more attacking depth. They cannot rely on Alexander Isak to play every week.

They will be competing in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. They need a deeper squad in order to rotate their players and keep the key players fresh.

Arribas could be attracted to the idea of joining Liverpool. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs. Liverpool could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in the Premier League and fight for major trophies.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follows up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. Even though UD Almeria will not want to lose the player easily, they could be powerless to stop him from leaving if a top club comes in with a lucrative proposal.