Andoni Iraola is close to a new job (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool completed a deal to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old did quite well in La Liga last term, and he could prove to be an exciting long-term acquisition for the Premier League club.

Liverpool need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the Spanish international could be ideal for them. He will add explosive pace and unpredictability in the final third. He can help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Munoz has now revealed that he has not been distracted by transfer rumours because he removed himself from the chaos and focused on competing in the World Cup with Spain. Even though he has been unable to participate due to an injury, he remains focused on the task at hand.

He said to Estadio Deportivo: “Everything happened in a single day because I wanted it all to be very quick, without complications, and without having to overthink things because I needed to be focused on this. And well, that’s how it’s been. I’ve been pretty much removed from all of this and haven’t even heard or discussed anything with my agent about something that wasn’t already a done deal.”

The player has further confirmed that he has already spoken to Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola about the move and believes he could be a good fit for Iraola’s style of football. The Premier League’s directness should suit him well.

He said: “I spoke with Iraola, he conveyed that confidence to me, and I also saw that for me it’s a good step to be able to be with him because of the way his teams play, the style of the Premier League, and the truth is that I think it’s a good place where I can continue to grow.”

The 22-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has a private future. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Liverpool next season. They need his pace in the final third, and he could add a new dimension to the attacking unit.