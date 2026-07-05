(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin is set to join Serie A outfit Fiorentina in an initial loan deal that includes a heavily structured obligation to buy, according to reports from Sky Sports and prominent club insider Alasdair Gold.

The breakthrough comes after months of speculation surrounding the Romanian international’s future in North London, with the Italian club finally locking in a package to bring the center-back back to Italy.

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Radu Dragusin set to leave Tottenham

The agreement between the two sides represents a significant piece of business for Spurs.

According to Alasdair Gold, the permanent transfer obligation is valued at £21.4 million (€25 million), which will be automatically triggered if Dragusin hits a predetermined number of competitive appearances for the Viola.

Furthermore, Tottenham have managed to protect the player’s potential long-term value by inserting a 10% sell-on clause.

Understand Spurs have agreed a loan with obligation to buy deal with Fiorentina for Radu Dragusin to depart. The obligation is £21.4m (25m euros) if he hits a set amount of games, plus a 10% sell-on on any profit Fiorentina should make on the Romanian with a later sale. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 5, 2026

This clause guarantees Spurs a tenth of any financial profit that Fiorentina generates from any future sale of the 24-year-old defender.

Sky Sports confirmed that the verbal agreements are sealed, and the formal paperwork is expected to be finalised swiftly to allow the player to join his new teammates in Florence.

BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is set to join Fiorentina on an initial loan. The deal agreed between the two clubs includes an obligation worth up to £21.4m if certain conditions are met

BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is set to join Fiorentina on an initial loan. The deal agreed between the two clubs includes an obligation worth up to £21.4m if certain conditions are met ? pic.twitter.com/rWvnUuLz44 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 5, 2026

Tottenham are having an incredibly busy summer

This marks the latest transfer agreement as Spurs continue their summer rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi.

In terms of incomings, they have already signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers, while spent £52m on Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke to bolster the defence.

Spurs also went big, breaking their club record twice in matter of days, signing Mateus Fernandes for £85m, followed by a £100m deal agreed for Sandro Tonali to strengthen the midfield.

In terms of outgoings, Spurs recouped £50m after selling highly-rated centre-back Luka Vuskovic to Brighton.

Another youngster Alejo Veliz is also set to join Brazilian side Bahia for an undisclosed fee.

Dragusin becomes the latest to be on his way out.

Dragusin’s time at Spurs was mixed

Dragusin’s tenure in the Premier League draws to a close after a highly turbulent and ultimately mixed spell.

The physical defender arrived at Tottenham with a massive reputation, having famously rejected a late approach from European giants Bayern Munich to fulfill his dream of playing in England.

However, translating that reputation into regular first-team football proved immensely difficult under the tactical setups in London.

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Dragusin struggled heavily to dislodge established defensive pairings and secure consistent starting minutes.

His fortunes worsened significantly when he suffered a severe, long-term knee injury that sidelined him for a massive portion of his stay.

A return to Serie A, where he previously excelled with Genoa, Juventus, and Sampdoria, now provides the ideal platform for the Romanian star to rebuild his fitness and get his promising career back on track.