Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates after the team secured safety from relegation during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Atalanta star Raoul Bellanova.

According to a report from TMW, Everton are also interested in signing the 26-year-old. The Premier League clubs have already made approaches to explore a potential move, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Tottenham already have Pedro Porro at their disposal, and he’s one of the finest right backs in the world right now. If Bellanova joins the London club, he would have to accept the role of a squad player. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to take on such a role at this stage of his career. He’s 26, and he’s at the peak of his career. He needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, he has a contract with the Italian club until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sell him this summer. Tottenham will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

He joined Atalanta for a €25 million fee in 2024, and they will look to make a substantial profit if they are forced to sell him this summer.

Meanwhile, the move to Everton could be ideal for Bellanova. They need a quality right back after the departure of Seamus Coleman. The 26-year-old could be a key player for Everton, and regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in the player. It remains to be seen whether the Toffees are prepared to follow up on their interest in him with an official proposal.