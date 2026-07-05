Omar Marmoush #22 of Egypt controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between Belgium and Egypt at Seattle Stadium on June 15, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Galatasaray’s long‑standing pursuit of Omar Marmoush is beginning to gather pace in the summer transfer window.

The Turkish giants have identified a loan deal with a purchase option as their preferred formula. The club are preparing a substantial salary package for the Egyptian striker, with his agent expected to intensify talks from next week.

Marmoush currently earns around €10 million annually at his present club.

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Tottenham keen on Omar Marmoush

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Tottenham Hotspur are also showing “strong interest”. North London boss Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add Marmoush to his squad and is reportedly preparing an official bid in the coming days.

Manchester City are demanding a fee in the region of €60 million, while several Bundesliga sides are also monitoring the situation. Juventus consider Marmoush one of their attacking alternatives, with Luciano Spalletti impressed by his performances during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt. The Italian club are prepared to step in late in the window if the right opportunity arises.

Aston Villa have also expressed interest, though the race appears to be shaped mainly by Tottenham, Barcelona, and Juventus.

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Marmoush needs a move

Marmoush’s departure this summer looks increasingly likely, either on loan or through a permanent transfer. City’s high asking price will dictate the pace of negotiations, while Galatasaray’s loan‑with‑option plan faces challenges due to the player’s significant wage demands.

The Egyptian has been a squad player for Manchester City since joining the club, and he will look to play more often at this stage of his career. Joining Tottenham could be ideal for him. They need a dynamic attacker like him, and he will add goals and creativity in the final third. Regular football at the London club could bring out the best in the player as well.

Marmoush has picked up 16 goals and six assists in 61 appearances for Manchester City so far.