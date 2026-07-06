22-year-old willing to leave Chelsea for Man United move to get more playing time

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild has taken another interesting turn, with Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos now attracting attention from both Old Trafford and Newcastle United.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Newcastle are also keen on the 22-year-old Brazilian, who is open to a move because he wants a regular starting role.

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Man United first asked about Santos when Chelsea signed Alejandro Garnacho, but at that time the Blues were not prepared to sell.

Now, however, a deal is considered possible if the transfer works for all parties.

United remain in the market for midfield reinforcements. The Guardian reports that Chelsea value Santos at around £50m.

Brazilian star Santos is being considered by Man United

For United, Santos is an appealing profile. He is young, energetic, technically strong and already has Premier League experience.

After spells at Vasco da Gama, Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg, he returned to Chelsea with a growing reputation, but regular minutes have still been difficult to guarantee.

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That is the key reason this story has opened up. Chelsea have Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez ahead of him, meaning Santos may not want another season as a squad option.

United, meanwhile, need fresh legs in midfield. Casemiro has left, Manuel Ugarte has injury concerns, and although United have agreed a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, Michael Carrick still needs more depth and long-term quality.

Should United target a move for the Chelsea midfielder?

Santos would be a smart signing for Man United, but only at the right price.

He has the qualities United need: mobility, aggression, ball-carrying and the ability to develop into a complete midfielder.

However, £50m is not cheap for a player who has not yet fully established himself at Chelsea.

That is where United must be careful. They cannot afford another expensive midfield gamble.

Newcastle’s interest makes the situation more urgent, especially if they view Santos as a replacement for Sandro Tonali. But United should not panic.

If Chelsea are willing to negotiate below their valuation, Santos could become one of the more intelligent midfield deals of the summer.

Chelsea set £50m price tag as Man United step up pursuit of technically-gifted star