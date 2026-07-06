Michael Oliver during Arsenal's game against Chelsea earlier this season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been linked with a surprise move away from the club.

The 29-year-old Portuguese international has been outstanding since joining Manchester City, and he has been a key player for club and country.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the player and have made enquiries about the 29-year-old. However, Manchester City is unwilling to sanction his departure and is prepared to block any potential exit.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring his situation as well.

Dias is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he would improve most teams in the world. He has been hailed as a “man mountain”.

Arsenal already have a world-class defensive unit, but they are looking to add more depth to the team. Naturally, they wanted to test the waters with an enquiry for the Manchester City player. The report claims that they might return for the player in future after facing rejection this summer.

On the other hand, Chelsea have been quite vulnerable at the back, and they need to improve defensively in order to bounce back strongly. Newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso is looking to bring in a ball-playing defender with leadership qualities. The 29-year-old Manchester City star could be the ideal fit for them.

Dias has been a key player for Manchester City and has consistently won trophies with them. There is no reason for him to leave the club and join a project in transition at Chelsea.

Despite interest from multiple clubs, it seems the Portuguese International will remain with Manchester City for the foreseeable future.