Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action against England at the World Cup (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly added West Ham United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their list of transfer targets at right-back.

The Gunners could do with replacing Ben White this summer, with the England international having struggled with injuries in the last few years, whilst also largely falling behind Jurrien Timber in the pecking order.

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Wan-Bissaka is among a long list of names on Arsenal’s radar, according to TEAMtalk, in a slightly surprising development involving the former Manchester United defender.

Although the DR Congo international wasn’t always that convincing during his time at Old Trafford, he has a lot of experience in the Premier League and could be a solid squad player for Arsenal.

Arsenal searching the market for new right-backs

It remains to be seen if someone like Wan-Bissaka will be Arsenal’s first choice, but it could be a smart bit of business by the north London giants if they cannot land other targets.

TEAMtalk mention some other big names like Tino Livramento and Ivan Fresneda as targets for Arsenal, but Wan-Bissaka might be more easily available due to West Ham’s relegation to the Championship.

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The 28-year-old has a contract until 2031 with West Ham, so that could make things tricky, but it’s also very hard to see a player of his calibre being prepared to stay in English football’s second tier.

Arsenal fans will perhaps hope their club aims a bit higher, while Wan-Bissaka himself might also wait and see if offers come in from other Premier League clubs who might be able to offer him more of a regular first-team role.

AWB showed his quality for the Hammers and is surely good enough to start for a lot of mid-table top flight clubs.