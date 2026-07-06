Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Xavier Parker is being linked with a move away from the club.

The 16-year-old is highly rated across England, and clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keen on signing the Manchester City Academy player. The midfielder turns 17 next May, and there is a clear fight for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City can convince him to stay at the club. They have already offered him an attractive contract and hope to tie him down to a long-term professional deal. Parker is yet to agree terms on a professional contract with Manchester City, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Liverpool have also submitted proposals to the young midfielder, and they are prepared to provide him with a clear pathway to the first team.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have made their approaches as well, and it remains to be seen what the playmaker decides.

He has a big future ahead of himself, but he needs to choose his next destination carefully. He will need first-team exposure and regular opportunities to develop further and fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at a big club could be a huge setback for him. There is no doubt that he is a promising young player with a bright future, but the right decision regarding a move could make or break his development over the next few seasons.

Clubs in England are not the only ones keeping tabs on Parker, and the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also tracking his situation. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.