Arsenal and Liverpool learn fresh Bradley Barcola twist at Paris Saint-Germain

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is becoming one of the more interesting stories of the summer, with Arsenal and Liverpool both keeping a close eye on the France international.



According to talkSPORT, Barcola’s position in Paris is not fully settled, despite PSG not actively pushing him towards the exit door.

The 23-year-old remains highly rated by the French champions, but competition for places has made his situation more complicated.

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Barcola is still under contract until 2028, as confirmed by PSG’s official website.

That means any interested club would have to make a serious offer. Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the frame, but PSG are unlikely to lose a player of his quality cheaply.

Barcola move depends on PSG’s plans in the market

Barcola is exactly the type of forward Premier League clubs usually admire.

He is quick, direct, technically sharp and comfortable playing from the left side.

He has also boosted his reputation at the World Cup, where his performances for France have kept him firmly in the spotlight.

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At PSG, though, the attacking picture is crowded. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue have all increased competition for minutes, while talkSPORT also reports that PSG’s pursuit of further wide players could affect Barcola’s future.

For Arsenal, Barcola would add another explosive option to Mikel Arteta’s attack, especially with the Gunners looking for more depth and unpredictability out wide.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are also exploring attacking reinforcements and may view Barcola as a long-term solution for the left flank.

Barcola could be worth the risk for Arsenal and Liverpool

Barcola would be a brilliant signing for either Arsenal or Liverpool, but only if PSG’s stance softens.

He has the pace, movement and one-v-one ability to succeed in the Premier League.

At 23, he is also still young enough to improve, which makes him more than just a short-term transfer.

The problem is price. PSG know his value, and his contract gives them control. If Barcola pushes for more regular starts, that could change the picture.

Until then, Arsenal and Liverpool should stay alert rather than rush into an expensive deal.

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