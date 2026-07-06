Bruno Guimaraes in Brazil training (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly have an interest in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, and offers of £65m or over could move things along.

Although the Gunners have so far been rebuffed in their efforts to land the Brazil international, we’ll have to see if they come back in with a better offer.

If so, it seems Newcastle accountants might end up arguing that it makes financial sense to accept £65m for Guimaraes, according to the Daily Mail.

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We’ll have to see if this proves accurate, but perhaps it would be good business for the Magpies to accept that kind of money for a player who turns 29 next season.

Who will blink first in Bruno Guimaraes transfer negotiations?

This certainly seems like it could be a very interesting transfer saga, as Arsenal would do well to land a midfielder of Guimaraes’ quality.

At the same time, they won’t want to over-pay for someone who may be past his peak already, though it’s obviously in Newcastle’s interest to drive the price up as much as possible.

NUFC have already lost two star players in the form of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, so another major sale would surely not go down well with fans.

That probably doesn’t help Arsenal’s cause, but there aren’t too many other options left.

Who else could Arsenal sign in midfield?

The Mail’s report mentions Arsenal’s interest in Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, but he also wouldn’t come cheap.

Apart from that, the options look a little limited after Spurs signed both Tonali and Mateus Fernandes in a major early bit of business in midfield this summer.

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One other name we understand Arsenal appreciate is Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, but he’d also be very expensive, while his current club also prefer to keep him for one more year.