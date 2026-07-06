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Arsenal are interested in signing the Boca Juniors attacker Tomas Aranda.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in South America and has impressed at Boca Juniors. There were rumours that he could make Argentina’s World Cup squad, but he was not selected by Lionel Scaloni in the end.

Arsenal are very impressed with his performance and are preparing an offer of over €20 million to secure the deal, according to ParmaLive. Multiple reports claim that he has a €17 million release clause in his contract, and the only way Arsenal could offer more than that is if they want to pay in instalments.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. They could use more creativity and technical ability in the final third, and the 19-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition. He can operate as the left-sided winger as well as a central attacking midfielder. He will help create opportunities for his teammates with his passing, vision and flair. He can score goals as well.

A dynamic attacker like him will bring more ball progression between the lines and add more tactical flexibility to the team.

The opportunity to join Arsenal will be very exciting for the youngster. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, clubs from Italy are monitoring his situation as well. The 19-year-old should look to join a club that offers a clear pathway to the first team and ample opportunities to continue his development.

Arsenal must provide him with a clear development plan to convince him. It will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move in the coming weeks.