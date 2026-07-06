REPRIEVE: United States striker Folarin Balogun is now eligible for Monday's Round of 16 tie against Belgium. Pic: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It looks as if Folarin Balogun will be cleared to play for the USMNT against Belgium in their Round of 16 World Cup tie, following the rejection of the Belgian appeal. Balogun’s eligibility is one of the biggest stories at the World Cup, and on Monday, US President Donald Trump confirmed he had intervened in the matter.

Balogun was due to be banned for the clash in Seattle after being sent off during their win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the prior round, serving the obligatory one-game ban. However over the weekend, FIFA announced that they had turned his ban into a suspended sentence, causing uproar. The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) confirmed they had appealed the decision, but that has been turned down by FIFA. Earlier in the day, Trump confirmed he had spoken to FIFA about lifting Balogun’s ban.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defends decision

Ahead of the decision to reject the Belgian appeal, FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the call, and seemed to imply that he had not been involved in the matter.

“I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent Fifa Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of Fifa’s governance.

“Fifa’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the Fifa Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected,” he published on social media. “Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the Fifa World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues. During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving Fifa’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how Fifa’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold.” FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance. “FIFA’s judicial… pic.twitter.com/FzeWuMQIXf — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 6, 2026 “I read the decisions of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee when they are issued. Sometimes I am surprised by them. Sometimes I agree with them, and sometimes I disagree. What I always do, however, is respect those decisions and the autonomy of the bodies that make them. Whether we personally like a decision or not is irrelevant. Respect for independent institutions and the rule of law is what protects the integrity of our competitions and the credibility of Fifa at all times.”

Belgium inform US Soccer of intended complaint

As reported by The Guardian, the RBFA have informed US Soccer of their intention to file a complaint against them if Balogun takes to the field. They will claim that the USMNT have fielded an ineligible player if he does play, detailing that they are yet to be given any explanation as to why Balogun’s ban has been suspended. If the Belgian FA were successful in their complaint, then the USMNT would be awarded a 3-0 defeat and eliminated from the tournament. Given FIFA’s behaviour so far though, it seems there is a fair chance of escaping punishment.