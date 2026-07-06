Bellingham confirms England teammate "in a bit of bother" after thrilling win against Mexico

(Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham has given a light but concerned update on Jordan Henderson after the midfielder appeared to hurt himself during England’s celebrations following their dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



England survived a chaotic last-16 tie at the Azteca Stadium, with Bellingham scoring twice before Harry Kane’s penalty helped Thomas Tuchel’s side edge through.

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Mexico pushed hard late on, but the Three Lions held firm to book their place in the quarter-finals.

However, one of the more unusual post-match talking points came after Henderson reportedly fell over the advertising boards while celebrating England’s victory.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Bellingham admitted the veteran midfielder was being assessed by the medical team.

“He’s in a bit of bother, but our medical team have got everything under control, but it is probably best not to give too much detail as I do not really know what is going on, but everyone is there to support him and even that was a beautiful thing to see,” he told BBC Sport.

Jordan Henderson was injured during England’s celebrations and had to be streted off 😮#worldcup pic.twitter.com/ZaIGgQ43vM — Lucas Mostazo ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lucasmostazo) July 6, 2026

Henderson moment shows squad unity at England camp

England’s win over Mexico already feels like one of the most dramatic games of the tournament.

Bellingham was the hero on the pitch, scoring two huge goals in a hostile atmosphere, while Kane’s calmness from the spot proved decisive.

But the Henderson incident also showed something important about this England squad.

Even after a huge knockout victory, the players immediately gathered around one of their most experienced teammates.

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Henderson may not always be the headline name in this team, but his leadership and dressing-room influence remain valuable.

His relationship with Bellingham has also been spoken about before, with Henderson often defending the Real Madrid midfielder from criticism.

Three Lions display moment of class for teammate

🚨 Dan Burn confirms Jordan Henderson suffered injury jumping over advertising hoardings during #England celebrations following #FIFAWorldCup last-16 victory over #Mexico at Azteca Stadium. Newcastle United centre-back says severity unclear @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/VzBQjYOGcA pic.twitter.com/qgG44euPr3 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 6, 2026

This is exactly the kind of moment that can bring a squad closer together during a major tournament.

Of course, England will hope Henderson’s issue is nothing serious, especially with a quarter-final against Norway now ahead.

But beyond the injury concern, the reaction tells a good story. England looked like a group that cares for each other, not just a collection of talented individuals.

Bellingham’s comments were careful, respectful and mature. After delivering on the pitch, he also showed leadership off it. For England, that combination could be just as important as his goals.

Watch: Bellingham double against Mexico shocks 80,000 fans at the Azteca