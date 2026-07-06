Bradley Barcola in action for France against Paraguay (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola would reportedly be open to listening to transfer offers from suitors such as Liverpool and Arsenal.

The France international is currently with his country at the 2026 World Cup, but some time soon this summer it’s likely that he’ll have a decision to make over his future.

Barcola hasn’t quite cemented his place in PSG’s starting line up, so it would surely make sense for him to consider a move away.

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According to the Daily Mail, it seems Barcola is open to Liverpool and Arsenal, though any club looking to sign the 23-year-old may have to pay as much as £116m, according to the Athletic.

Bradley Barcola transfer situation – the latest

Barcola faces even more uncertainty at PSG this summer due to the likely arrivals of Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche in Luis Enrique’s attack.

The Mail add that AFC scouted Barcola in the recent World Cup clash with Sweden, though it’s worth noting that he really struggled to make an impact against Paraguay.

Our understanding, meanwhile, is that Liverpool have made Barcola a top target now that Diomande looks out of their reach.

By contrast, it’s thought that Arsenal are focusing on Morgan Rogers over Barcola for the time being.

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Can Bradley Barcola taste World Cup glory with France?

Barcola’s role in this France squad remains to be seen, as it may be that Didier Deschamps won’t keep starting him after his below-par display against Paraguay.

Still, he’s so far been given a lot of minutes, so could end up having a key role to play for Les Bleus, who are one of the favourites for the World Cup.

France take on Morocco in the quarter-finals later this week.